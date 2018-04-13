MP Board Class 10, Class 12 exam results in May

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the third or fourth week of May, officials said on Friday.

Nearly 20,00,000 students, including 7,69,000 Class 12 candidates and 11,48,000 Class 10 examinees, wrote the exams conducted by the board. The Class 12 board exam started from March 1 and ended on April 3 and Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 31.

In a first, the board introduced several measures, including separate question papers and formatted laptops and tablets, for disabled students in the state to help write their answers. They were also provided an extra time of one hour, a gap of at least three days between two papers and separate timetable.

To check use of unfair means the board asked the heads of all exam centres to book students caught using unfair means for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

Students were asked to take off their shoes and girls had to remove their jewellery at centres marked as sensitive. Teachers at the exam centres were also barred from using mobile phones, tablets and any kind of electronic device.

Before the board exams, the district administration in Morena found 33 schools that were being called “tour schools”, where 40,000 students from other states were enrolled. The board put extra vigil on them.

There was no mass copying in any part of the state but 2,085 cases of cheating were reported or only 0.01% of the total number of students who appeared in the exams used unfair means.

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) and that of Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% boys.