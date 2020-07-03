e-paper
Home / Education / MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 12 noon. Students can check their results on mpbse.nic.in or on hindustantimes.com.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 tomorrow, July 4 at 12 noon. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their MPBSE Class 10th Results online at mpbse.nic.in or on our HT Result portal. Earlier, the principal secretary of MPBSE Rashmi Arun Shami had informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.

Over 10 lakh students have taken the class 10th exam this year. In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had passed.

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020: 

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

