Home / Education / MP schools to reopen on December 18 for classes 10 and 12, colleges on January 1

MP schools to reopen on December 18 for classes 10 and 12, colleges on January 1

School principals have also been asked to decide on reopening of schools for students of class 9 and 11 by the end of this week.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:32 IST
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen for classes 10 and 12 from December 18.(HT Photo)
         

Schools for class 10 and 12 students in Madhya Pradesh will reopen from December 18 while colleges will reopen from January 1, said an official.

The decisions on resumption of classes in schools and colleges were taken by the school education department and higher education department in Bhopal on Monday.

“The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked school administrations to follow the guidelines of Covid 19 including proper sanitization, using masks and maintaining social distancing,” said Inder Singh Parmar, the school education minister.

School principals have also been asked to decide on reopening of schools for students of class 9 and 11 by the end of this week, said the minister.

Earlier, in a review meeting of the school education department held on December 4, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that schools for class 1 to class 8 will reopen from April 1, 2021. “The students of class 5 and class 8 will be promoted to higher classes on the basis of their performances in the project work,” said an officer of the school education department.

Also Read: Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1

Meanwhile, higher education minister Mohan Singh Yadav said colleges in MP will be reopened in a phased manner from January 1. “Regular practical classes in colleges will begin from January 1. Colleges classes for final year undergraduate and post-graduates will resume from January 10 and the remaining classes will restart from January 20,” Yadav said.

