e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 on its website at peb.mp.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPPEB Group 5 exam admit card 2020 out
MPPEB Group 5 exam admit card 2020 out
         

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 on its website. Candidates who applied for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2020 can download the admit card from the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam will be conducted from December 16 to 27 December 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 vacancies of Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab Technician and other equivalents post) in various departments.

How to download MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website -peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the admit card download link flashing on the homepage

Key in your 13 digit application number and date of birth to login

Your MPPEB admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct Link to download MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020

“Board’s website Mocktests related to the exam are available at www.peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates come to join the examination only after becoming aware of the examination process through it,” reads the official notice,.

.

top news
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In