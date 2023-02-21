MPPEB Group3 Sub Engineer other posts and revised result for civil paper out

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 3 result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Including Revised Result For Civil Paper”

Key in your application number, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Civil result will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.