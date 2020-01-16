e-paper
MPPSC answer key 2019 for state services, forest services exams released

MPPSC answer key 2019 released for state services exam and forest services exams. Candidates can download the answer keys at mppsc.nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPPSC answer key 2019
MPPSC answer key 2019(HT file)
         

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer keys for state services exam and forest services exams 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys online at mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC exams were conducted on January 12, 2020. Candidates can raise objections online from January 17 to 23, 2020.

Click here to check MPPS answer key

How to download MPPSC answer key 2019

Visit the official website of mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads model answer key 2019

A PDF file will open

Download the answer key

