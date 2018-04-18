MPPSC prelims result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of state services preliminary examination 2018 on its official website. The exam was held on February 18.

MPPSC prelims result 2018: Steps to check

1) Go to MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘RESULT - STATE SERVICE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION - 2018’

3) A pdf page containing write-up on results and roll number of successful candidates will open

4) Check your result

5) Save it on your computer and take a print-out.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims have qualified to appear in the main examination. Please read the write-up carefully to know what to do next.

Note: For latest news and updates on examination visit MPPSC’s official website regularly.