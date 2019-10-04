e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

MSBTE winter exam admit card 2019 released at msbte.org.in

Candidates are advised to take a copy of their hall ticket to exam center or else they won’t be entertained. Candidates should also carry a valid id proof.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:47 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website. (Screengrab)
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website. (Screengrab)
         

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit card for MSBTE winter examination 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website at, msbte.org.in.

Candidates are advised to take a copy of their hall ticket to exam center or else they won’t be entertained. Candidates should also carry a valid id proof.

Here’s the direct link to download the MSBTE winter examination 2019 admit card.

How to Download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link to download the hall ticket for winter examination running in the ‘Latest News,’ section on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and submit

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

MSBTE has also released the time-table for the winter examination 2019 on its official website. Here’s the direct link to view the time table.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:46 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News