MSBTE winter exam admit card 2019 released at msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit card for MSBTE winter examination 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website at, msbte.org.in.

Candidates are advised to take a copy of their hall ticket to exam center or else they won’t be entertained. Candidates should also carry a valid id proof.

Here’s the direct link to download the MSBTE winter examination 2019 admit card.

How to Download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link to download the hall ticket for winter examination running in the ‘Latest News,’ section on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and submit

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

MSBTE has also released the time-table for the winter examination 2019 on its official website. Here’s the direct link to view the time table.

