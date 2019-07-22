Mumbai FYJC 2nd merit list 2019 released, here’s how to check

education

Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list was released on Monday, July 22. Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list by visiting the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.

Here is the direct link to check the merit list.

How to check FYJC second merit list 2019:

1) Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra

2) Click on the link for ‘Centralized Allocation Round-2’

3) Enter your 6 digit application form number

4) Click on search

Of the 1.85 lakh students who had applied for admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) this year, 1.34 lakh students have been allotted colleges in the first merit list. Of these, only 61,645 students confirmed their admissions in the first round. With the inclusion of new quotas for Marathas (12%) and economically weaker sections (10%), non-minority colleges recorded almost the same or higher cut-offs from 2018.

