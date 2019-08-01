Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019 released, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:34 IST

Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) third merit list was released on Thursday, August 1. Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list by visiting the website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.

Here is the direct link to check Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019

This year, there are over 3.19 lakh seats across 849 colleges in MMR. The total seats also include 5-8% additional seats in prominent junior colleges that were added to reduce disparity among state board and other students.

At the end of two rounds, only 1,31,310 seats were claimed by students. On July 28, HT had reported that several prominent colleges had very few seats left after the two rounds in their general category.

“Despite the increase in number of seats, the trend in cut offs seems just like the last few years. This was ought to happen as even with poor SSC results, high scorers from the board and those from other boards have ended up opting for top junior colleges,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college. Students who are allotted colleges in the third list can confirm their seats by August 5.

How to check Mumbai FYJC third merit list 2019:

1) Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra

2) Click on the link for ‘Centralized Allocation Round-2’

3) Enter your 6 digit application form number

4) Click on search

Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) had released the FYJC second merit list on July 22.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande in Mumbai)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:30 IST