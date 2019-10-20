NAAC wraps Patna College 2-day visit

education

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:30 IST

A four-member peer team from national assessment and accreditation council (NAAC) headed by Prof Ramakrishnan of Madurai University on Saturday concluded its two-day assessment at the 156-year-old Patna College.

For on-spot-assessment, the team had formal interaction with college authority, teaching faculties and other staff. The team assessed the college on different criteria like infrastructure, teaching-learning facilities, student progression, governance and management.

Patna College principal RS Arya said, “A PowerPoint presentation was given to show the overall development of the college. The team reviewed several departments, library, laboratory, canteen, drinking water facility, washrooms, and playground. Other than this, the team appraised the curriculum, performance of students, research, co-curricular and extracurricular activities of the departments, achievements of students.”

“We have tried our best to present the college before NAAC team. The accreditation would give greater autonomy and fund doors from various government and non-government funding agencies like University Grants Commission (UGC), RUSA and state government,” added Arya.

The 156-year-old Patna College has volunteered for the first time for NAAC assessment which will be based on the performance of the university in last five years.

More than 70% of evaluation has already been done on the basis of self study report (SSR) submitted by the college in April. Rest 30% of qualitative assessment comprises physical verification on the institute on several parameters including curricular aspects, teaching-learning & evaluation, research, innovations & extension, infrastructure & learning resources, student support & progression, governance, leadership & management, institutional values & best practices.

A college official, who preferred anonymity, said that the NAAC team was not much satisfied with the college facilities. He said, “While assessing the library and smart classes they found them outdated. The number of teachers in proportion to students is very less. They also said that the college doesn’t have affluent facilities for girls and disabled students.”

Patna Law College was awarded B grade on Friday by NAAC team which visited the college on Sept 20-21 for on-spot-assessment. Patna Science College is also gearing up assessment as NAAC peer team would visit the college in mid-December for second cycle of accreditation.

102-year-old Patna University was awarded with B+ grade in August this year.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:30 IST