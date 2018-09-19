NABARD admit card for development assistant prelims 2018 out, here’s how to download call letter

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released on Wednesday the admit card of preliminary examination for the recruitment of development assistants. The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Here is the direct linkto download the NABARD development assistant prelims 2018 admit card.

NABARD development assistant prelims 2018 admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

Click on the link for RECRUITMENT OF DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT – 2018 – PRE EXAM ON 29TH SEPTEMBER 2018 – CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD. Now click on the Link for Call Letter Download under Recruitment of Development Assistant – 2018 – Preliminary Examination on 29th September 2018 – Call Letter.

Enter your registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code (as in the image) and click on login. Your call letter will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Scheme of Preliminary Examination : The preliminary examination will have 100 objective questions carrying 100 marks and candidates will get 60 minutes to solve them. There will be 40 questions from English Language, 30 from reasoning and 30 from numerical ability.

The candidates must pass in each of the above Objective tests. The passing marks in each test will be decided by NABARD on the basis of the performance of all the candidates appearing in the tests. Candidate may accordingly allocate their time to each test within total time of 60 minutes for all the three tests put together.

The roll number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination will be published on NABARD website tentatively a week after Preliminary examination.

Note: NABARD has also released an information hand out about the preliminary examination which can be accessed by clicking here.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:00 IST