Narendra Modi interacts with winners of PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the 49 children who were conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 in New Delhi. PM Modi congratulated the children and wished for their bright future.

The children received the award in Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Wednesday. The 49 children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports, and bravery.

“I am amazed to see that at such tender age you all have performed incredible tasks. This must have inspired you to do more good deeds in future. You have shown courage to fight difficult situations,” he said.

He also asked the students to visit the war memorial and police memorial in New Delhi.



The 49 awardees are from different regions including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery. According to an official release, seven children were awarded in art and culture category, four for bravery, 14 for innovation, four for social service, seven in the scholastic category and 13 in the sports category.

(with agency inputs)