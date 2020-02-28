National Science Day 2020: What is ‘Raman Effect’ discovered by CV Raman

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:14 IST

Each year, the government celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the announcement of the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir CV Raman.

The day was designated as National Science Day in 1986. Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 1930 for the discovery.

The theme of National Science Day 2020 is ‘Women in Science’.

What is Raman Effect

Raman Effect is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when it is deflected by molecules.

A light beam traversing through a transparent sample of a chemical compound sees a small fraction of the light emerging in a different direction to that of the incoming beam.A small part of that light has differing wavelength from the incident light. This is because of the Raman Effect.

History

The discovery of Raman Effect gave proof of the quantum nature of light. KS Krishnan co-worked with Raman during the experiment. While Krishnan did not share the Nobel Prize with Raman, he was mentioned prominently in the Nobel lecture the laureate delivered.

How is it celebrated

Several institutions organise open house for laboratories and teach students about career opportunities available in a particular research institution.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology (DST), acts as a nodal agency to support and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day.

DST also started the National Awards for Science Popularization in February 1987 to recognise outstanding efforts in science. The awards are given out on National Science Day and encompass six categories.

This year the government will also give out National Award for Young Woman Showing Excellence through Application of Technology for Societal Benefits in three categories. Apart from this the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) with DST will give out the SERB Women Excellence Award.