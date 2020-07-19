e-paper
National Test Abhyas: 30 lakh free mock tests for JEE, NEET offered in 55 days, says HRD minister

National Test Abhyas: 30 lakh free mock tests for JEE, NEET offered in 55 days, says HRD minister

Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted that the National Test Abhyas app developed by National Testing Agency (NTA) has till date offered 30 lakh free online practice sessions within 55 days of its launch.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted that the National Test Abhyas app developed by National Testing Agency (NTA) has till date offered 30 lakh free online practice sessions/ mock tests within 55 days of its launch.

“Happy to share that @DG_NTA‘s mobile application launched during #Covid19 lockdown for JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants called ‘National Test Abhyas’ has touched a milestone of delivering 30 lakh free online practice sessions in just 55 days,” the HRD minister tweeted.

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched the National Test Abhyas app on May 20 that provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. As the students are unable to attend their coaching classes due to the coronavirus lockdown, this mobile app helps the students to prepare for their examinations. The duration to attempt the questions is of three hours. Students can attempt it anytime during the day as per their convenience.

The JEE Main exam will be held from September 1 to 6 while NEET 2020 will be held on September 13.

Within 3 days of its launch, the app was downloaded by over two lakh JEE and NEET aspirants of India and over 80,000 students had appeared for mock tests. The number of downloads rose to 10 lakh after one month of its launch, while the mock tests for a total of 26 papers were taken by over 17 lakh time till June 21.

NTA had on June 21 announced that the app will also have questions in Hindi. Earlier, the app only had questions in English language.

The National Test Abhyas app also analyses the time spent on different sections which will help the candidates know their weak and strength areas and prepare accordingly. The app also keeps a record of their total and subject-wise scores.The app provides immediate, real and unbiased results helping students to track their performance and preparations. The app can be downloaded on Android Smartphones from Google Play Store.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

