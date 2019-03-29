Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 entrance exam result 2019 out today, here’s what’s next

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has released the select list of students for admission to Class 9 through Lateral entry Test.

The JNV entrance examination for Class 9 was conducted on February 2, 2019. Candidates can check the results on the official website of JNV.

Parents/ Guardians of the students selected in the list will have to submit a duly filled form to the principal of the schools. Certificates from the competent authority in respect of Rural, OBC, SC, ST and Disability as applicable are to be submitted to the JNV for verification of documents / eligibility to confirm admission to Class IX After verification, JNVs will confirm the admission, if the candidate is found eligible as per NVS norms.

It is informed that admission will be given to the selected candidates only after due verification of the documents

“Parents are advised not to take TC from the previous school until the admission is confirmed by the JNV. Admission to JNVs is done free of cost. No fee is to be paid to school authority for admission to Class- IX. The parents/students are required to approach directly the Principal of the JNV concerned,” an official notice reads.

For any complaints in the process of admission, E-mail may be sent to acjnvst.nvs@gov.in.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of JNV

Select the state and district

Enter roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on screen

Here’s the direct link to Login for result

