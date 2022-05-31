NBSE Nagaland board declares HSLC, HSSLC results, see details here

Result of HSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 final exams conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education have been announced. To check NBSE 10th, 12th results 2022, students can now visit the official website of the board, nbsenl.edu.in.

In addition to the official website, NBSE results may also be available on some unofficial websites. However, students are advised to check their results on the official websites for authenticity.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022: Direct link

How to check Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results 2022

To check Nagaland board exam results, follow these steps:

Go to nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link on the homepage.

Use your roll number and login

Check result and take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet.

NBSE has informed that provisional results along with mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be made available on the board website, nbsenl.edu.in, on the result day.

Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centres.