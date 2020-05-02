NCERT CEE 2020: Application deadline extended till May 30, check details

education

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:58 IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the online application process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) till May 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date to fill the online applications was May 4, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission to the programmes online at cee.ncert.gov.in.

NCERT conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various teacher education programmes, offered by the Regional Institutes of Education.

Through the entrance examination, selected students will be admitted to RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.

Here’s the direct link to apply.