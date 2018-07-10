NEET : Madras HC orders CBSE to award 196 additional marks to those who took exam in Tamil

The Madras High Court Bench in Madurai on Tuesday ordered award of additional 196 marks to those who had given the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil as 49 questions were wrong.

The NEET is the all India entrance exam for admission to medical colleges.

The court ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to award four marks each for 49 questions that were wrongly translated in Tamil.

In the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MP TK Rangarajan, the court ordered CBSE to draw a revised ranking list and then start the admission process.

In his petition Rangarajan had said the key words in the questions were wrongly translated and caused great confusion.