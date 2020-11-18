e-paper
NEET Bihar Counselling 2020: UGMAC rank card released, BCECEB registration starts tomorrow, check schedule here

Bihar NEET- UG Counselling 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has released the official notification for the undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 2020. Candidates can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Bihar Counselling Schedule out
NEET Bihar Counselling Schedule out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Bihar NEET- UG Counselling 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has released the official notification for the undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 2020. Online registration window will open on November 19. Candidates can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on or before November 24.

The Board had on Tuesday released the rank card of UGMAC. Registered candidates will have to key in their UGMAC ID and date of birth to download the rank card.

For online counselling, candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their UGMAC ID and DOB and fill in the application form, choose and lock their seats.

BCECEB UGMAC Counselling Schedule 2020:

1. Seat Matrix and Business rule posting on website ................... : 17.11.2020

2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment ............: 19.11.2020

3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking. ........ : 24.11.2020

4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date ................... : 27.11.2020

5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and

Choice Upgradation (1st Round) ....................... : 27.11.2020 to 01.12.2020

6. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) ............................: 28.11.2020 & 01.12.2020

7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date ................: 04.12.2020

8. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and

Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) ....................... : 04.12.2020 to 07.12.2020

9. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)..........: 05.12.2020 to 07.12.2020

(7) Document Verification

List of Required Documents:

i. Original Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2020.

ii. Rank Card of UGMAC-2020.

iii. Print out of Choice Slip

iv. Downloaded print of Provisional Allotment Order in 3 copies

v. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent Examination.

vi. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate Sc / equivalent Examination.

vii. Certificate for Residence of Bihar duly issued by Concerned C.O. countersigned by DM/ SDO (Civil) of permanent residence.

viii. Caste Certificate duly issued by Concerned C.O. countersigned by DM / SDO (Civil).

ix. All the Certificates in Original as per the requirements of the prospectus of UGMAC-2020.

x. The Certificates in original as per the requirements of the Prospectus of UGMAC-2020 (if applicable).

xi. Six copies of the passport size Photograph which was pasted on the Admit Card NEET(UG)-2020.

xii. Copy of Aadhar Card.

xiii. Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part-A & Part-B) UGMAC-2020.

xiv. Downloaded print of Verification Slip in 2 copies

