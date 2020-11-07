NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link to download seat allotment letter

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:33 IST

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final results of MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Candidates can check their seat allotment results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Friday had declared the provisional results of NEET counselling after which the candidates were asked to inform about any discrepancy in the result to the MCC of DGHS through email till 8 pm of November 6.

Candidates can download their seat allotment letter from the official website of MCC by entering their roll number and date of birth. After receiving the seat allotment letter, candidates can proceed for booking tickets for the purpose of reporting to the alloted college, the official notice stated.

Direct link to check NEET-UG final result

Direct Link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter.