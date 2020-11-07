e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final results of MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Candidates can download their seat allotment letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in
NEET Counselling 2020 final results declared at mcc.nic.in(mcc.nic.in)
         

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final results of MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Candidates can check their seat allotment results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Friday had declared the provisional results of NEET counselling after which the candidates were asked to inform about any discrepancy in the result to the MCC of DGHS through email till 8 pm of November 6.

Candidates can download their seat allotment letter from the official website of MCC by entering their roll number and date of birth. After receiving the seat allotment letter, candidates can proceed for booking tickets for the purpose of reporting to the alloted college, the official notice stated.

Direct link to check NEET-UG final result

Direct Link to download seat allotment letter

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter.

top news
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In