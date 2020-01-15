NEET MDS 2020 result declared at natboard.edu.in, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:07 IST

National Board of Examination has declared the NEET MDS entrance examination result today, January 15, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

The board has also released the NEET MDS 2020 cut off scores for various categories. For candidates belonging to the general and EWS category, the cut off score is 286 out of 960, for SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) category is 250 and finally for PwD candidates (general) category, the cut off score is 268.

Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2020 results here:

How to check NEET MDS 2020 results:

1. Visit the official website

2: Click on the ‘NEET MDS Result’ link under the results section

3: A new page will appear on the display screen

4:Click on the NEET MDS 2020 results link

5. A PDF file will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and see your result

7. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.