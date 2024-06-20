NEET PG 2024: 10 important exam day guidelines and procedures that all candidates must know in advance

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 on June 23. The examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country at more than 1000 test centres in approximately 300 test cities. NEET PG 2024: 10 important exam day guidelines that candidates must be aware of beforehand. (HT file image)

Notably, with barely 48 hours left for the crucial examination, candidates who will be appearing in the examination must be aware of the exam procedure as well as the instructions that need to be followed by them. In this article, we will look at 10 such important instructions and procedures set by the NBEMS.

1. Entry of candidates as per slot mentioned in admit cards

The NEET PG will be conducted in a CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. Candidates who are appearing in the exam will be allowed in the exam hall as per the time slot mentioned on their respective admit cards. In other words, candidates must report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their hall tickets. The time slots for candidates will be staggered to avoid crowding at the test venue entry.

2. No entry for latecomers:

As per the NBEMS, any candidate who reports late at the examination centre will not be allowed entry under any circumstances. The Board said that it will not be responsible for any delayed arrival of candidates in reaching the centre due to any reason.

3. Familiarise with exam centre a prior to exam day

Candidates must note that the details of the test location is mentioned on the admit card. NBEMS has advised candidates that the familiarise with the exam centre a day ahead of the exam so that they can report on time on the exam day.

4. Entry only for those with valid admit card

The NBEMS has stated that only the candidates who have been issued admit card will be allowed entry inside the examination centre premises. They have to also fulfil the documentary requirements.

5. No entry for family, relatives or friends inside exam centre

The NBEMS has strictly prohibited the entry of family, friends or relatives accompanying the candidates n the examination centre premises under any circumstances. Furthermore, they will not be allowed to contact the candidate while the examination process is ongoing.

6. Barcode scan at entry point

Candidate will need to flash the admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam functionary standing across the table with barcode/QR code reader. Candidate shall be informed about the assigned lab number, states the board.

7. Mandatory identity check

The identity verification of candidates will be done upon arrival at the test centre to ensure that there are no unauthorized candidates appearing for the exam.

8. Documents check-list

On the exam day, candidates must ensure they bring the following items without failure:

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.

Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre.

Any one of government issued original IDs including PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph.

If a candidate brings e-Aadhaar Card, it should be a good quality colour print out with clearly visible photograph. The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should positively match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card.

Candidates without valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises.

The NBEMS will file unfair means case against any candidate producing false/forged documents/ID Proof.

9. Items strictly prohibited:

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the exam hall:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc.

Electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist-watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

Ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

The NBEMS states that in case any candidate is found in possession of any of the barred items inside the centre beyond the security check point, it will be considered as use of unfair means and action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions.

10: Surveillance cameras to be installed

The NBEMS has informed that surveillance cameras will be installed that will record the conduct of the examination. Therefore, candidates are advised not to look around at other candidates. They must listen to the invigilator’s instructions to begin the exam. Additionally, each workstation will be blocked from three sides – front, left and right.