Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
KEAM 2024 result not today, is expected within a week, says official

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2024 02:14 PM IST

KEAM Result 2024: The result is expected to be released within a week, the official said.

KEAM Result 2024: The result of the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical or KEAM 2024 entrance examination will not be announced today, an official has confirmed to Hindustan Times. The result is expected to be released within a week, the official added. Once declared, the candidates can check their marks on cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM result 2024 live updates

KEAM 2024 result not today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
When announced, the candidates can check their individual results by using the following the steps mentioned below:

How to download KEAM 2024 results?

  1. Go to cee.kerala.gov.in and open the KEAM 2024 exam page.
  2. Find and open the result download link.
  3. Provide your login information and submit it.
  4. Check and download the result.

The provisional answer keys of KEAM Engineering and BPharm courses were released after the examination and the candidates were asked to send their objections by June 13 along with supporting documents and a fee of 100 per question.

The KEAM Engineering exam was held from June 5 to 9 and on June 10 for Pharmacy aspirants.

The Engineering exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and the candidates had to report at exam centres between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. For Pharmacy, the test took place from 3:30 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time was 1 pm to 3 pm.

For help regarding the KEAM exam result, the candidates can contact the CEE Kerala helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487.

For more details about the exam and counselling, they can visit the official website of the CEE Kerala.

