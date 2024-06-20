KEAM Result 2024 Live: CEE Kerala results likely today on cee.kerala.gov.in, how to check scores
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) 2024 exam is expected to be announced today, June 20. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had previously announced that the KEAM Engineering result will be announced on or before June 20. Candidates can check their results on cee.kerala.gov.in after it is announced. ...Read More
The KEAM engineering entrance test was held from June 5 to 9, from 2 to 5 p.m., and the pharmacy paper was held on June 10 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The CEE released the provisional answer key of KEAM 2024 earlier this month and invited objections by 5 pm on June 13.
Steps to check KEAM result 2024?
- Go to cee.kerala.gov.in and open the KEAM 2024 exam page.
- Open the result link.
- Enter the requested login information.
- Once done, submit the details.
- Check and download the KEAM result.
For any help with the KEAM examination, the candidates can contact the helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487.
Follow this live blog for the KEAM 2024 result link and other updates.
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: CEE Kerala helpline numbers
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: Engineering results today
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: The CEE Kerala conducted the KEAM exam for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy aspirants from June 5 to 10. The results for Engineering aspirants will be announced together today, June 20.
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: Where to check KEAM Kerala results?
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: What CEE Kerala said about the result date?
KEAM Result 2024 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce results today
