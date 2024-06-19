KEAM Result 2024 Date: CEE Kerala expected to announce results tomorrow on cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2024 Date: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce the result of the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2024 tomorrow, June 20. According to an official statement, the result will be announced “on or before 20.06.2024.” Once announced, the candidates can check the KEAM result and rank list on cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2024 results expected tomorrow on cee.kerala.gov.in

Earlier this month, the CEE Kerala released the provisional answer key of the entrance examination.

Candidates were asked to send their feedback or objections to the provisional answer key of KEAM 2024, if any, by 5 pm on June 13 along with supporting documents and a fee of ₹100 per question.

How to check KEAM result 2024?

Go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), cee.kerala.gov.in and then to the KEAM 2024 exam page.

Find and open the result link. The result may also be displayed through the candidate portal.

Provide the requested login information.

Once done, submit the details.

Download your KEAM result. For future use, save a copy of the result page.

The exam was held from June 5 to 9 for Engineering aspirants and on June 10 for Pharmacy aspirants.

The Engineering papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time was 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. For Pharmacy, the test was held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time was 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ahead of the examination, the CEE Kerala provided mock or practice tests to help candidates understand the pattern of the examination.

If candidates need any help with the KEAM examination, they can contact the helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487.

For further information regarding the KEAM exam results, they can visit the official website of the CEE Kerala.