NEET Result 2019: Bathinda’s Lohitashva, Harry, Nishtha shine too

Three students from Bathinda have secured their spots in top 100 in the NEET-2019, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Lohitashva Goyal of Rampura Phul here scored 686 marks out of 720 and bagged AIR 37 while Harry Goyal scored 685 marks and stood at AIR 54 rank while Nishtha scored 681 marks to secure AIR 87.

Son of tea trader Harish Goyal and Monika Goyal, a homemaker, Lohitashva is a student of private school in Maur and took tuition in Chandigarh. “I studied for eight hours daily apart from private tuition. To keep pressures off from the entrance exam, I played several sports,” he said.

Lohitashva, who hopes to take admission in Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College, said that he will decide about specialisation during the MBBS course.

Harry, who wants to become a cardiologist, said he aims to pursue higher studies from Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College or Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi.

Harry is son of Dr Naresh Goyal, a radiologist and owner of a private heart institute here while mother Archana Goyal is also a radiologist.

“I studied for eight hours daily. I did not join any coaching institute and opted for individual tuition,” he said.

“I have also appeared in the entrance test for AIIMS. If I could crack through the entrance, my priority will be AIIMS,” he said.

Nishtha, whose father Makhan Lal is a supervisor at National Fertilisers Limited and mother Anju Bala is a homemaker, said, “I studied for over seven hours daily apart from taking coaching at an institute here.”

She hopes to get admission at VMMC and wants to become a neurologist. Expressing joy over daughter’s achievement, her mother said that it is a proud moment for them. The family hails from Goniana town near Bathinda and is residing here in a rented accommodation to take care of Nishtha’s study.

