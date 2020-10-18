e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET results 2020:166 students from Chattisgarh’s Prayas initiative clear exam

NEET results 2020:166 students from Chattisgarh’s Prayas initiative clear exam

NEET results 2020: Shammi Abidi, director of the state Tribal Welfare Department, told PTI that 367 students from these schools had appeared for NEET.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Raipur
NEET results 2020.
NEET results 2020.(HT file)
         

NEET results 2020: One hundred and sixty-six students from Chattisgarh’s government-run Prayas residential schools, several of them hailing from areas affected by Naxal violence, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared recently, an official said on Sunday.

Shammi Abidi, director of the state Tribal Welfare Department, told PTI that 367 students from these schools had appeared for NEET.

“Of the 166 who cleared the exam, 38 are girls from Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur, 33 students are from the facility in Durg, 26 from the one in Bastar, 24 from Bilaspur, 19 from Raipur, 17 from Ambikapur and nine from Kanker,” she said.

“Besides, 34 students from Naxal-hit Dantewada and 15 from Jashpur, who are being provided education under other initiatives of the local administration, have cleared NEET,” she said.

The Prayas programme was launched in 2010 under the Tribal Welfare Department with an aim to provide education to students from the Naxal-hit, tribal and backward districts.

At present, there are nine such schools in eight districts of the state.

Students from Naxal-hit districts who clear Class X with good marks are given admission in Class XI at Prayas where they undergo special coaching, along with regular school education, for securing entrance in medical and engineering colleges and other courses.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished them a bright future.

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission ocuurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission ocuurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill settle down KKR after Tripathi falls
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill settle down KKR after Tripathi falls
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Water taxi service, Alappuzha, Kerala, Kerala water taxi service, Kerala tourism
Water taxi service, Alappuzha, Kerala, Kerala water taxi service, Kerala tourism
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In