NEET Scam: Tamil Nadu doctor suspected to be key conduit held

The doctor is suspected to be a conduit who played a key role in alleged facilitation of impersonation in NEET test held in Tamil Nadu.

Theni
A doctor, running a hospital in Vellore district was arrested on Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test impersonation case in Tamil Nadu, CB-CID police said.

The doctor is suspected to be a conduit who played a key role in alleged facilitation of impersonation in NEET test held in Tamil Nadu.

Also, Rahul pursuing MBBS at Sree Balaji Medical College in Chennai and his father Davis have been arrested today, they said adding another girl student and her parents are also under the scanner in the case.

The Vellore district based medical practitioner allegedly liaisoned with an agent who facilitated the impersonation, they said.

The doctor is also the father of an MBBS student studying at Government Dharmapuri Medical College, who is on leave for about two weeks and is suspected to be evading authorities.

Days ago, K V Udit Surya, a student of Theni Medical College, his doctor father, Venkatesan, a casualty medical officer at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and a Kerala based agent Rasheed were arrested.

Allegedly, a proxy took up NEET instead of Udity Surya and based on the marks secured by the hired man, he joined the Theni Medical College.

Apart from using proxy, other angles like fudging NEET score were also being looked into in the impersonation case, the CB-CID said.

After questioning the trio, it came to light that a number of other students from Tamil Nadu too had resorted to foul means to get admissions.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that lakhs of rupees reportedly changed hands to help aspirants join MBBS through illegal means.

On Saturday, S Praveen, student of SRM Medical College in Chennai and his father A K S Saravanan were arrested.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:38 IST

Education News