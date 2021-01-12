NEP 2020 inspired by philosophy of Swami Vivekananda: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the new National Education Policy introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government was a step towards nation-building and was inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda.
Speaking at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said the government is building an eco-system that will give better opportunities to the youth in India.
Incidentally today is Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.
"Swami Vivekananda always focused on the development of both mental and physical strength. He said one should have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. The government's Fit India Movement and National Education Policy are inspired by his philosophy," PM Modi said.
He said the new education policy is focused on individual development by providing flexibility in the course structure.
"One brilliant individual creates one good company, which further creates a brilliant ecosystem. This ecosystem creates many brilliant individuals who create many other good companies... We are building that kind of ecosystem in the country, which will provide youth similar opportunties as foreign universities," he said.
PM Modi also talked about the Central Hall of the Parliament where the second National Youth Parliament Festival is being conducted, and said, "Today is an important day as the National Youth Parliament Festival is being held at the Central Hall of the Parliament, which witnessed the framing of our Constitution."
Inspiring the youth, he said today they will be hanging around in an area where great leaders, who had framed the Constitution of India, used to work and said the country has "great expectations" from the youth. (ANI)
