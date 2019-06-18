NEST Result 2019 to be released today at nestexam.in. Here’s what official notice says

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 result will be declared today, June 18. The NEST 2019 result was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 17 which was delayed.

According to the official website of NEST, the result will be released on June 18 anytime before 5 pm. Candidates should visit the official website nestexam.in to check their result.

“Due to some technical reasons the result could not be published on 17.06.2019. Inconvenience is regretted. NEST 2019 result will be out on 18.06.2019 (before 5 pm),” the official notice reads.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a mandatory online entrance test for getting admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

The NEST 2019 was held at multiple Centres across India on June 1, 2019 (Saturday) over two separate sessions.

Both the NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were started by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007. Their objective is to train scientific manpower for implementing cutting edge scientific research and for giving inputs to the scientific programmes of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in India.

The NEST application process started on January 7, 2019.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:56 IST