New book traces evolution of education in India, delves into problem of inequality

The Council for Social Development (CSD) has launched ‘Visions of Education in India’--- a book that takes a look at rising inequality in the country’s educational space. Given that India is in the process of drafting a new education policy after decades, the book has contextual relevance and suggestions for a stronger policy framework.

The book has been edited by educationist Professor Muchkund Dubey, president of the Council for Social Development (CSD) and Dr. Susmita Mitra, assistant professor, CSD.

‘Visions of Education in India’ traces the evolution of education since ancient times. The quest for education reached its peak during the Buddhist era and there was a complete shift in the colonial period. Post Independence, Indian educational policies evolved further and a few decades later liberalization also left its mark on the education sector. In a society like India, it is difficult to bring divergent views of education together. The book revisits the ideas of education of a few great Indian philosophers and leaders, deconstructs some of the seminal documents on education in India and also brings out the significant role played by people’s movements in shaping education in the country. It also analyses the trends and progress in the implementation of educational policies in the country.

The book was launched at the India International Centre (IIC) and was followed by a panel discussion by eminent educationists including the editors of the book and others like Prof. Shyam Menon, Central Institute of Education, University of Delhi (Chief Guest), Prof. Avinash Kumar Singh, Head, Department of Education Policy, National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), Ms. Shireen Vakil Miller, Head of Policy & Advocacy at Tata Trusts and Dr. Hem Borker, Assistant Professor, Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Jamia Millia Islamia.

The panel discussion was chaired by Professor R Govinda, CSD.

“The best part of the book is that it is not restricted to government policies and perspectives,” Professor Menon said after he released the book. Professor Singh, commenting on the timeliness of the edition said, “The book has come at a time when the country is in the process of envisioning an educational policy.”

Published by Aakar Books, ‘Visions of Education in India’ seeks to review education in the country through a matrix of nation-building, democratization, identity, power, social and economic divisions, and social hierarchies. It is divided into five parts and has contributions from 15 domain experts, leading academics including the editors themselves.

