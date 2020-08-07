New Education Policy 2020 will help everyone move from herd mentality, says PM Modi

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the New Education Policy (NEP) will set up the foundation for the 21st century India and shift the focus for students of the country from what to think to how to think.

The Prime Minister was addressing the conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP’, which was launched by the Union cabinet last month. As he assured he is “fully committed” to NEP 2020, PM Modi also said the policy will increase students’ interest to learn and participate in class.

“There were no major changes in our education system in the past few years. As a result, instead of promoting the values of curiosity and Imagination in our society, a herd mentality was being encouraged,” he said.

“How can our students and youth develop the critical and innovative ability, unless there is no passion in our education, philosophy of education and a purpose of education,” he said.

PM Modi also invoked Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary by quoting him that “the highest education is that which not only informs us but brings our life in harmony with all existence.” He said the larger goal of the National Education Policy is certainly linked to this.

“Today, I am satisfied that while formulating the National Education Policy, these questions were worked upon with all gravity. A new world order is coming up with the changing times and a new global standard is also being decided,” he said.

The new education policy has been brought in considering all points “from the root to the world, from human beings to the entire humanity and from the past to modernity.”

The Union cabinet had passed India’s first new National Education Policy last month for the first time in at least 28 years, in wide-ranging reforms aimed at making the Indian education system more contemporary and skill-oriented. It has recommended primary education in local languages, facilitating the possible entry of foreign universities in India, creating a single higher-education regulator and easier board examinations.