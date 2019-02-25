New VC of BBAU takes charge, perform hawan, seek Ambedkar, Shiva’s blessings

Newly appointed vice chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, Dr Sanjay Singh chose to start his innings on the campus on a devotional note, reverentially touching the university ground, paying floral tribute to BR Ambedkar’s bust, offering obeisance to Lord Shiva and taking part in a yagya with his wife.

Dr Singh, who was professor and head, department of pharmaceutical engineering and technology (IIT-BHU), has been appointed BBAU VC for five years. On his arrival to the varsity , acting vice chancellor NMP Verma and registrar RB Ram welcomed him with bouquets.

Singh first stopped at Ambedkar’s bust where after offering floral tributes, he performed parikrama. He then took charge from Verma amid applause from teachers, non-teaching staff and a few students who had gathered to welcome the new VC.

In his maiden address to teachers and students, Singh said he was delighted to be associated with the university named after Ambedkar. “I want to see this university grow in excellence. For that I need wholehearted support from teachers and students and all stakeholders should work in the interest of the university.”

“We should create an environment where research work and teaching may reach new heights,” he said, adding problems were bound to come up in any educational institution but there should be concerted efforts from all sides to find solutions and move on.

Talking to journalists, the VC said that he would develop the university into a brand and for that, the BBAU would seek help from the Indian Institute of Management. He said efforts would also be made introduce financial discipline in the university.

Meanwhile, the university teachers have called off their proposed strike on Monday. They were agitated after two unknown people brutally assaulted acting VC NMP Verma earlier this month.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:32 IST