News in the times of algorithms and AI

As traditional newsrooms grapple with the dominance of social media and Artificial Intelligence (AI), a critical question that is arising is: Are we better informed, or are we just overwhelmed? The latest episode of the podcast Voices of Clarity, Dr Guni Vats, Assistant Professor at Manav Rachna, sat down with Prof. (Dr.) Shilpi Jha, Dean at Manav Rachna School of Media Studies and Humanities, to discuss the shift in how we consume media and information. Voices of Clarity | Are Editors Losing Control to Algorithms

Bridging the credibility gap of information vs news The transition from television to digital platforms has fundamentally changed Indian media. However, Dr Jha warns that this democratisation of content often comes at the cost of accuracy. Today, anyone with a smartphone can claim the title of a journalist, frequently bypassing the rigorous fact-checking and editorial standards that defined traditional media.

“The biggest casualty in the algorithm-driven content consumption is losing that differentiation between information and news and, of course, credibility,” she said.

Dr Jha noted that while we consume more content in a single day than previous generations did in a week, much of it is opinion rather than hard news. This lack of a “trusted voice” has turned the media ecosystem into a chaotic space where audiences struggle to find reality amidst the noise.

Placing guardrails for information dissemination Traditionally, editors and reporters acted as “gatekeepers”, deciding what was relevant and truthful before it reached the public. Today, algorithms and recommendation engines often make those choices based on engagement metrics rather than public interest. Even within professional newsrooms, headlines and content direction are frequently dictated by SEO trends and hashtags rather than pure journalistic value.

Despite this shift, Dr Jha argues that the human element remains irreplaceable. “No algorithm or no AI or no technology can replace a reporter’s insights when they are on the field. Technology cannot replace that,” she said.

Shrinking attention spans and short-form content The rise of the attention economy has significantly shrunk our focus. Dr Jha acknowledged that while these formats are viral and easily consumed, they lack the depth necessary to explain complex global issues. While the race to go viral is intense and provides short-term rewards, long-term success in media still relies on the slow build of trust.

Furthermore, this creates a paradox of choice for the viewer. Even with infinite options available, the responsibility ultimately lies with the audience to make a conscious effort to seek out credible sources.

Is AI a risk or opportunity? As AI begins to generate headlines, graphics and even reels, some fear the end of traditional journalism. Dr Jha sees it differently, suggesting that as AI-generated misinformation becomes more common, the need for human editorial judgment will actually increase.

“AI is actually establishing the need for those credible editorial voices much more than before,” she said.

She added that many newsrooms are now banning general AI tools in favour of developing their own proprietary AI systems. These tools are used to automate repetitive tasks, allowing human journalists to focus on the more nuanced work of investigation and ethical storytelling.

A call for media literacy The discussion concluded with a call for enhanced media literacy. As technology evolves, the fundamental skill of storytelling remains at the heart of the industry. Education must adapt by teaching students how to use new tools without losing the ethical core of journalism, such as empathy and accuracy.