IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / 45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive
Representational image. (REUTERS FILE)
Representational image. (REUTERS FILE)
news

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.

He said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive for 45.

The affected students were quarantined in a hostel block.

Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamshedpur covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP