45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive
Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.
Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.
He said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive for 45.
The affected students were quarantined in a hostel block.
Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.
Topics