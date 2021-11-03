60,000 posts in schools to be filled soon: Rajasthan Chief Minister

60,000 positions in schools in the state will be filled soon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday in a tweet. In the review meeting of the education department, it has been decided to fill vacancies in various positions like teacher, basic computer instructor, senior computer instructor, lecturer, second grade teacher, basic education teacher, and physical education teacher, the CM’s tweet says.

As per an official statement, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Additional Chief Secretary School Education Pawan Kumar Goel, Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Director of Secondary Education Kanaram, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Bhanwar Lal and other officials were present in the review meeting held on Tuesday.

In addition to the recruitment announcement, it has also been decided that the waiting list of PTI grade 3 recruitment notified in 2011 and senior lecturer recruitment notified in 2016 will be announced soon.

In the tweet, the CM has also said that instructions have been given to the concerned department to complete the process of Lecturer Recruitment-2018 at the earliest.

निवास पर आयोजित शिक्षा विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में स्कूल शिक्षा के उन्नयन एवं सुदृढ़ीकरण की दिशा में कई महत्वपूर्ण घोषणाएं की हैं, जो इस प्रकार हैं- pic.twitter.com/1eqO25OidY — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2021

Apart from recruitment, various aspects related to school education were also discussed in the meeting.

Orders have been issued to upgrade 481 upper primary schools to secondary schools and 145 secondary schools to higher secondary schools. It has also been decided to increase the number of English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in cities.

It has been decided to form the Rajasthan State Education Regulatory Authority to fix fees and other problems in private educational institutions of higher and school education. This authority will take an appropriate decision after discussing the interests of all other stakeholders including the state government, the management of the educational institution and parents, as per the official statement.

The state government has decided to increase the post of physical teachers to encourage sports and to bring awareness about physical education among children.

Regarding the recruitment of language teachers, it has been decided that if there are 10 students of third language in upper primary schools, according to the demand, the post of teacher of the concerned language will be allotted for the study of third language like Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi etc.

