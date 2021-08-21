Home / Education / News / AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes
AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes(HT file)
AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes(HT file)
news

AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes

AICTE has released an important notice regarding grant of NOC for conducting ODL and Online programmes. The notice is available on aicte-india.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST

All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has released an important notice regarding grant of NOC for conducting ODL and Online programmes. The official notice is for universities interested in conducting open and distance learning programs and online programs. Varsities can check the official notice on aicte-india.org.

As per the notice, any university coming for the first time should obtain login credentials to access the AICTE Web portal for submitting the online application to obtain NOC. The process to apply for the NOC is described in the notice.

This facility is for those universities either central, state or state private who have applied for UGC to run ODL/online courses and want to take NOC from AICTE to run the courses in Management, Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Logistics and Travel & Tourism. The last date to apply for session 2021-22 is till August 31, 2021.

Incase varsities face any technical issue, they are requested to raise online grievance through AICTE’s Centralized Grievance System. The link for the same is available on the official notice given above. Apart from this, universities can also contact at AICTE’s Helpdesk during office hours (9:00AM to 5:30PM) on below mentioned contact Nos. Contact Nos: 01129581333 / 01129581338 / 01129581342.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aicte education
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.