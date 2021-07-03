AKTU Exams 2021 for even semester to be conducted in online mode

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Lucknow will conduct all the AKTU Exams 2021 for even semester in online mode this year. Candidates who will appear for the examination can give the exams from anywhere across the world. The examination in online mode is scheduled to be conducted in August 2021.

The University has shared a tweet clarifying the students not to fall prey into rumours regarding the mode of exam and other details. The tweet reads, “All the exams of Even Semester 2020-21 will be conducted in online mode only and students will be able to give their exams from anywhere. Please do not pay attention to any rumours in this regard. In case of any confusion, visit the University website. Best wishes to all the students. examination controller.”

सम सेमेस्टर 2020-21 की सभी परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन मोड में ही कराई जाएंगी एवम छात्र कहीं से भी अपनी परीक्षा दे सकेंगे।

कृपया इस बाबत किसी भी अफवाह पर ध्यान न देवें। किसी भी असमंजस की स्थिति में विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट देखें।

सभी छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं।

परीक्षा नियंत्रक@AktuAcoe — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) July 3, 2021

The proposed schedule for the examination was released by the varsity for the term-end examinations, except the final year semester in June end. Anurag Tripathi, Controller of exams, AKTU had said that the exams will be held in online mode this year.

He further had added that students may appear in the examination from places of their convenience be it from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. Students may use any device like laptop, smartphone, and desktop computer to write the examination.

The exam schedule has been released by the University and can be downloaded from the official site of AKTU.



