AKTU Exams 2022: Imp notice issued for UG, PG tentative exam centre details

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released important notice regarding UG, PG tentative exam centre details. The varsity has released the tentative exam centre details for regular and carry over candidates for even semester exams.

As per the official notice, the examination for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The tentative exam centre details can be checked now. In case of any query or complain, mail should be sent to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022.

The even semester examination will be conducted for all courses except candidates appearing for second semester exams and candidates appearing for B.Tech/ B.Pharm fourth semester. The exam centre details for these courses have not been issued by the varsity.

Meanwhile, the University have decided to prepare a question bank for the examination and slash the late fees charged from the students half. The varsity has further decided to set up new departments on the campus from where teaching in B Pharma and MBA courses would be held.

