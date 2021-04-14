Allahabad University to conduct UG, PG, professional courses exam from April 30

University of Allahabad will conduct all postponed examination from April 30 onwards. The undergraduate (second and main exams), postgraduate, Law and Professional course examination will begin at the end of the month. The new time table for all the appearing candidates will be available soon on the official site of Allahabad University on allduniv.ac.in.

The order of subjects as per the varsity in the new time table will remain the same as in the old time table. The examination will be conducted in online mode and the answer sheets will also be accepted in online mode only. The varsity has advised the students to download a a scanner, practice scanning 12 pages together, making a single pdf, naming it as suggested earlier and then upload on online portal.

Earlier the varsity has issued guidelines for candidates who will appear for the examination. The examination duration is for 3 hours. Candidates will get an additional time of 30 minutes to submit the answer sheets online.

The students will have to keep their answer scripts of 12 pages ready for each paper with information including class, subject. Paper and paper code in one inch space from the top, sides and bottom with ½ inch margin and page numbers as 1/12, 2/12 and so on.

