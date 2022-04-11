AP EAPCET 2022: Registration expected to begin today

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is expected to begin the AP EAPCET 2022 registration from Monday, April 11 as per reports in a section of media. Candidates interested in applying for AP EAPCET 2022 can do so online at sche.ap.gov.in (after the registration starts).

According to reports, the EAPCET test for engineering degrees would be conducted online from July 4 to 8. However, Hindustan Times has no information regarding the AP EAPCET 2022 registration process.

AP EAMCET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 official website at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to either register themselves or login directly to the account

Enter the necessary details and login to the account

Fill in necessary details and make the payment of application fees

Once done, click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), formerly known as the AP EAMCET, is an entrance exam for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy students in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

EAPCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.