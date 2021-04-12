IND USA
On Sunday, Gujarat reported over 5,400 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat colleges shut till April 30

Colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:00 AM IST

Colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.

All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus, they added.

Earlier this month, schools for Classes I to IX were ordered to remain shut.

Schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were shut when the lockdown was imposed early last year, were reopened in January and February, 2021 in a phased manner.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported over 5,400 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths.

covid-19 schools closed online classes education + 2 more
