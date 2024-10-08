Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presented appointment letters to 385 candidates at a function held at GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati. Assam CM Sarma presents appointment letters to 385 candidates in Guwahati

With these appointments, the total number of jobs given to recruits has reached to a staggering 1,25,030. Of the total 385 new appointments given on Monday, 81 recruitments have been given to the Directorate of Higher Education, 183 were given to the Directorate of Technical Education, 20 were given to the State Council of Educational Research and Training, and 101 appointments were given to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that inching towards two lakh government jobs, the present State government sustaining its commitment to development is working unrelentingly for the people of Assam.

He said that moving forward from the laurels of giving one lakh government jobs, his government has now set its target of completing 1.7 lakh government jobs by 2026.

The Chief Minister further said, "By the end of May next year another 35 to 40 thousand appointments will be given by the State government through Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) in Group III and Group IV category. Moreover, recruitments will also be made in the Assam Police and Education Department. In the last three years, as a result of massive appointments held in colleges and universities across the state, many educated youth got absorbed in the institutions of higher education. With the appointment of 101 medical officers in AYUSH, the process has started for the appointment of more Ayurvedic doctors in the state."

Sarma further said that in comparison to other states, Assam's average age is 22.7 years. Therefore, the number of youth in the state is more along with their inclination to work. Realizing this, the Government of Assam besides the government sector is working to create an enabling environment for employment avenues in private sectors. Industrialization in the state in the last three years including the latest Semiconductor industry in Jagiroad is a testament to the changing landscape of the state.

The Chief Minister also said, "Assam has had a black chapter in the recruitment process. The APSC job scam dealt a blow to transparency and impartiality in giving government jobs. However, the present State government in its last two terms have brought about a complete overhaul in the recruitment process bringing transparency, impartiality and merit to its core for appointment. The result is obvious, merit-based recruitment has become the order of the day."

CM Sarma said that the situation in Assam is such that with little effort, the state can be steered to a new horizon. Giving a snapshot of various development works being undertaken in the state, the Chief Minister asked the new appointees to give their best and contribute to the development of the state. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Dr P Ashok Babu, Secretary of Higher Education Narayan Konwar and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.