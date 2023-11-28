Big fillip for education aspirants in Manipur, IGNOU launches channel-based counselling in Manipuri language

IGNOU has launched a channel-based counseling initiative titled ‘Swayam Prabha’ in the Manipuri language. The program, organized by IGNOU in Imphal, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who was the chief guest. IGNOU launches ‘Swayam Prabha’ transmission in Manipuri language(File image)

As per a press release issued by IGNOU, the event was attended by more than 700 students, educationists, media persons, and the general public. In addition, Vice Chancellor IGNOU, Pro-Vice chancellors, and other senior officers were also present.

The press release stated that the newly developed studios of IGNOU in Regional Centre Imphal for live transmission of Swayam Prabha transmission were also inaugurated by Union MoS RK Ranjan Singh.

The initiative is aimed at opening up doors of education for aspirants living in far-flung areas where conventional educational facilities are limited and people prefer to be taught in their own mother tongue.

Addressing the gathering, Union MoS Singh said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes teaching in the mother tongue and the initiative of IGNOU in channel-based teaching in the mother tongue is seen as a major intervention in this direction.

He lauded the initiatives of IGNOU, and said “inauguration of channel-based counseling in Manipuri language will open up opportunities of education in mother tongue for large population of Manipuri diaspora living in other parts of the world.”

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, highlighted that multilingualism is being promoted by IGNOU as per the mandate of NEP 2020 and the University has been focusing in a big way on developing content in multiple languages.