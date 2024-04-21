 Big respite for students amid rising temperatures in Odisha, govt declares summer vacations from April 25 | Education - Hindustan Times
Big respite for students amid rising temperatures in Odisha, govt declares summer vacations from April 25

PTI |
Apr 21, 2024 08:01 PM IST

The Odisha government stated that all schools (government, government-aided and private) will remain closed from April 25.

The Government of Odisha on Sunday announced summer vacation for school students from April 25 given the prevailing intense heatwave conditions in the state.

The Odisha Government has declared summer vacation for all schools from April 25, 2024 amid the scorching heat. (Representative image/HT Photo)
The Odisha Government has declared summer vacation for all schools from April 25, 2024 amid the scorching heat. (Representative image/HT Photo)

In a press statement, the state government said all schools, including those run by government, government-aided and private, will remain closed from April 25.

The government has also announced morning classes from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in schools for three days from April 22 to April 24.

Earlier, the state had ordered the closure of all schools in the state for three days from April 18 to 20 after a severe heatwave situation during which the temperature rose to above 45 degrees Celsius, in the state.

The highest temperature recorded in the state's Jharsuguda and Keonjhar towns was 43.6 deg C, till 2:30 PM on Sunday.

Six other places have recorded a maximum temperature above 40 deg C.

They were Hirakud (41.8), Rourkela (41.8), Sambalpur (41.7), Bhubaneswar (41.6), Chandbali (41.6) and Balasore (40.5), IMD scientist Umashankar Das said.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Big respite for students amid rising temperatures in Odisha, govt declares summer vacations from April 25
