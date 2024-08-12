Six years on, none of the three new state universities in Bihar has got recognition under Section 12-B of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU), set up in 2010, also is not recognised under Section 12-B. Bihar’s new universities gripped with old syndrome: No UGC 12-B status yet

The 12(B) status is based on the recommendation of an expert committee after evaluating the quality and standards of the institution and makes it eligible for receiving grants from the UGC for varied academic and research programmes.

For the three universities in Bihar, this is strange considering the perennial resource crunch the state institutions of higher learning cry about even for basic requirements, viz. laboratory and library, upkeep, students’ facilities etc.

Bihar government had set up of three new state universities in 2018 – first time since 1992 - to give higher education the much needed fillip with a new beginning. Unfortunately, they also joined the old league.

Pataliputra University comprised Magadh University colleges located in Patna and Nalanda, while Purnea University was carved out of BN Mandal University colleges located in Katihar and Purnea. And Munger University was be carved out of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University.

The government wanted the new universities to emerge as centres of excellence and take the load off the bigger universities to reduce their problems. AKU was set up in to regulate all technical institutions by bringing them under one umbrella, but that was also trifurcated in 2017 with the establishment of separate engineering, health and animal sciences universities.

All the new institutions have one thing in common - they have fumbled right since their inception, faced rampant ad hocisn due to absence of VCs for long period, one person holding multiple posts, and could not do even the basics right despite the fact that the government has allotted them land and sanctioned fund for buildings.

Even a basic requirement like accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has been ignored by all the three state universities, though it is a problem with most of the institutions in Bihar. Even AKU and Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University never applied for it.

At present, there are just two NAAC accredited state universities (Patna University and LN Mithila University), as even the once accredited older universities did not go for it after their accreditation lapsed. The number of accredited colleges has also dropped to just 64, though at point of time it had crossed the 100-mark due to a lot of efforts.

State nodal officer at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC) NK Agarwal said that efforts were underway to increase NAAC accreditation in view of its growing importance. “The number had dropped further. In the last few months around 20 colleges have been accredited. The institutions have to show urgency. Now the system has also been changed by NAAC,” he added.

When one of the new state universities approached the UGC fee months ago for recognition under Section 12 B of UGC Act, 1956, the reply was that it had not submitted the information in the prescribed format and NAAC certificate is also mandatory for consideration of the proposal.

“You are requested to submit the information in prescribed format and also submit NAAC certificate for further necessary action,” said the UGC letter.

Agarwal said that NAAC accreditation was a pre-requisite for institutions to move forward. “Regarding registration under section 12-B and 2-F if the UGC Act, the institutions have to prepare themselves and submit proposals,” he added.

The 2-F status of a university means it is recognised by the UGC and eligible for grants, but for further availing grants, 12-B is necessary.

Pataliputra University registrar NK Jha said the process was on to apply for 12-B. “I am myself new to the university, but I have started preparation for this from day one. Even without NAAC, an institution can apply if other basic requirements are met and go in for accreditation later,” he added.

Former VC of Munger University RK Verma said that when he joined, the university did not even exist and the effective gazette notification was issued after his joining, rectifying the earlier notification.

“As the university did not exist on ground, applying under 12-B was not possible. It required functional post-graduate departments with regular staff on substantive posts. That could not happen, but for legitimacy of degrees I got it recognised under 22-B with effect from July 12, 2018 and later I also applied for 12-B, but it was not possible. I am not aware of the reasons why it could not happen for so long. The recognition under 12-B is a mandatory requirement,” he added.