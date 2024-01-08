close_game
BITS Pilani and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya sign MoU to explore collaborative efforts in R&D



ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 05:16 PM IST

The MoU aims to increase the efforts towards research and development, teaching, curriculum development, joint programs, faculty training, entrepreneurship, etc

To explore collaborative efforts in research and development, BITS Pilani and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya came together to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

By addressing challenges and opportunities in the fields of transportation, logistics, supply chain, sustainability, AI, semiconductors, sensors, etc., the MoU aims to foster an environment for transformative initiatives


According to a press release by BITS Pilani, the MoU aims to increase the efforts towards research and development, teaching, curriculum development, joint programs, faculty training, entrepreneurship, etc.

“The MOU reflects our shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge in key supply chain sectors which will dominate our industries and business of tomorrow,” said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani.



“By joining forces with BITS Pilani, we aim to create a powerhouse of innovation and excellence in areas that are crucial for the sustainable development of our society, nation and economy; and to contribute towards Viksit Bharat@2047,” said Prof Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

Exam and College Guide
