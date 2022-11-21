BMU concludes 3rd season of the Leadership Summit 2022

BML Munjal University, BMU has recently launched Future of Work & Human Challenges: Technology and Beyond report at the third Leadership Summit. The leadership summit was hosted by the varsity where the report was launched by Padma Shri Sh. Kiran Karnik, Chairman, IIIT Delhi & Former President, NASSCOM.

The report explores how the Future of Work is going to be shaped by technology and reveals findings from a survey with HR leaders on business sentiment, the existing skills gap especially with soft skills and the role of higher education institutions to prepare a future, more employable workforce, read the press statement.

The varsity hosted three panel discussions at the summit that included- future of work and technology, future of work beyond technology and future of work and human challenges. Many C-suite speakers from Capgemini India, Adani Group, NASSCOM, Microsoft, Datamatics India, Google Cloud, and many more were present at the event.

Speaking at the Summit, Prof Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor, BML Munjal University, said,

“ The report through its outreach to HR professionals in the industry collates the ‘hiring wisdom’ and engages with the ideas like growth mindset, meta-skills, and industry-academia integration. The report has highlighted how FutureTech, Growth Mindset, Quality of Life, Corporate Citizenship, Strong Industry-Academia Partnership along with Meta Skills, SDGs and scientific practices from Indian Knowledge Systems are going to inform and shape the future of work in India, " said Prof Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor, BML Munjal University.

According to the press release, the discussions examined the intersections between technology and control in a variety of work contexts, using both quantitative and qualitative lenses and also focused on the fundamental human challenges that lie ahead with the future of work that go beyond technology.

