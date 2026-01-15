'Bring our children back': Parents of Kashmiri students in Iran appeal to Centre

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The parents of Kashmiri students currently studying in Iran have appealed to the Centre to bring their children back due to ongoing tensions in the country. Scores of concerned parents gathered at the Press Enclave here to urge the government's intervention.

"We appeal to the prime minister, the external affairs minister, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and the lieutenant governor to evacuate the students from Iran," a parent told reporters here.

He expressed confidence in the government's ability to conduct an evacuation, recalling previous successful operations in countries like Ukraine and Iran. "We are grateful for the support the Centre has provided to students in the past. We are sure the government will not let the situation reach a point when the children get harmed and can facilitate their departure quickly," he added.

The parents shared that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised the students to leave the country on their own. "They are asking the students to contact their parents and arrange their travel independently. We can connect to our children through ISD calls, but with great difficulty, and we urge the authorities at both the Union Territory and the Centre to help facilitate their evacuation," he mentioned further.

Another distressed parent sought immediate government action, saying, "We are very worried and need the government to undertake the evacuation as they did previously."

The mother of one student emphasised the difficulty parents are facing in sending travel tickets due to an internet shutdown in Iran. "I urge the government to remove the students from there. Even if we book tickets for them, we cannot send them because of the internet blockade. It is nearly impossible for them. They should be evacuated as soon as possible," she said.